Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,391,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

