HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

