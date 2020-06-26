Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

AC stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 185.30%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,614.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

