Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have declined 35.7% since March as it takes a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak, which crippled air travel demand. The company posted its first quarterly loss since 2010 in first-quarter 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced dwindling passenger revenues (down 18.2%). For the second quarter, the carrier expects revenues to shrink as much as 90% year over year. Delta expects to cut total system capacity by 85% in the June quarter. However, modest fuel prices should help partly offset the revenue decline. Delta's decision to boost its Asia-U.S. cargo flight schedule is an added positive. Additionally, signs of recovery in air-travel demand are quite encouraging. Delta expects to reduce its average daily cash outflow to approximately $40 million in the June quarter, thanks to “recent improvement in net sales”.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE:DAL opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

