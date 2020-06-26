Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

EVTZF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

