UBS Group AG Reduces Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 407,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

MITT opened at $3.37 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

