UBS Group AG Sells 7,421 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of L.B. Foster worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. L.B. Foster Co has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

