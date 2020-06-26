Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Bank of Commerce worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,496.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

