Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Bank of Commerce worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,496.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Reduces Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
UBS Group AG Reduces Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 7,421 Shares of L.B. Foster Co
UBS Group AG Sells 7,421 Shares of L.B. Foster Co
Bank of Commerce Holdings Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Bank of Commerce Holdings Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Sells 12,211 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 12,211 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 6,649 Shares of Merchants Bancorp
UBS Group AG Sells 6,649 Shares of Merchants Bancorp
UBS Group AG Has $80,000 Holdings in Hallador Energy Co
UBS Group AG Has $80,000 Holdings in Hallador Energy Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report