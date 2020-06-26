UBS Group AG Sells 12,211 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

