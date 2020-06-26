UBS Group AG Sells 6,649 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

