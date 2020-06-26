UBS Group AG Has $80,000 Holdings in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Hallador Energy worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $0.69 on Friday. Hallador Energy Co has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

