First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,391 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $28,739.82. Insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $102,802 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

