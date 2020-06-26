UBS Group AG Lowers Position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in eXp World were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EXPI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.17 and a beta of 2.94.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $179,250.00. Company insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

