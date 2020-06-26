ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of ESSA Bancorp worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.