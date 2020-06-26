UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

EVG opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.