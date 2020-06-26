CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $145.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.