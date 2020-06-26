UBS Group AG Sells 556 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

