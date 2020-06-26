UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cato were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cato by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cato by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Cato by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cato by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE CATO opened at $8.31 on Friday. Cato Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATO shares. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.