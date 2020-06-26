UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

