UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

