UBS Group AG Sells 3,281 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,458 shares of company stock valued at $117,278. 17.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.