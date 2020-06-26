Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.98 million and the lowest is $13.86 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.25 million to $63.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $64.44 million to $72.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Capital Southwest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

