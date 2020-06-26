$15.10 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.98 million and the lowest is $13.86 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.25 million to $63.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $64.44 million to $72.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.