iSelect (ASX:ISU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. iSelect shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 49,998 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18.

About iSelect (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

