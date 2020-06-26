Brokerages Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $141.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 389,999 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 279,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in IMPINJ by 142.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 2,433.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $607.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

