$103.09 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $103.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $81.09 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $446.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.93 million to $468.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SITE Centers by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 255,362 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.45 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.
About SITE Centers
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.