$103.09 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $103.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $81.09 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $446.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.93 million to $468.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SITE Centers by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 255,362 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.45 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

