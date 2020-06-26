UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.