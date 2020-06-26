UBS Group AG Sells 7,253 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Robert J. Fignar bought 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at $215,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

