Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Joint worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Joint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Joint Corp has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 66.44%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

