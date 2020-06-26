UBS Group AG Sells 6,588 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $2.66 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.