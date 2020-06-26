UBS Group AG Has $82,000 Stock Position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Veritone worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veritone by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veritone by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

VERI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Veritone Inc has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $471.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

