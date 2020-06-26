Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Health by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radius Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Radius Health stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 66.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

