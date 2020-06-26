UBS Group AG Sells 3,675 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.