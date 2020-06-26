Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCT. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($21.51) to GBX 1,660 ($21.13) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,994.09 ($25.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($20.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($32.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,007.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

