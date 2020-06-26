$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

