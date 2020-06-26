$103.09 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $103.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $81.09 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $446.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $426.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.93 million to $468.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

