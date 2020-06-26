Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

