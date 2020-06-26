Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $252.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $262.20 million. Ingevity reported sales of $352.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.43. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

