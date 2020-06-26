UBS Group AG Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) by 160.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA SCIJ opened at $24.89 on Friday. Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

