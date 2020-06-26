UBS Group AG Has $84,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

