UBS Group AG Sells 19,730 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

NDLS stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.75 million, a P/E ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

