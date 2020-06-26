Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK opened at $12.50 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

