UBS Group AG Has $84,000 Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CVCY stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

