UBS Group AG Lowers Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of CECO Environmental worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

