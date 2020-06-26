UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPO. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

