UBS Group AG Sells 22,012 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Era Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Era Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Era Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Era Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Era Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERA opened at $13.96 on Friday. Era Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Era Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.