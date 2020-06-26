Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,532,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.