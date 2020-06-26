UBS Group AG Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

XBIT opened at $14.78 on Friday. XBiotech Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XBiotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

