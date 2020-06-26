UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 4th quarter valued at $11,669,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

