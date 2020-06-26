Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 14,381 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,206,508.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

BGNE opened at $186.15 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Beigene by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Beigene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Beigene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

